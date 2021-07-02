Parallels working on support for Windows 11 on Mac

The development team at Parallels have this week announced they are currently in the process of developing a way for their virtualization software to allow Mac owners to run the latest Microsoft Windows 11 operating system launched last week. The new Windows 11 is now available to download and test out by those who have subscribed to the Microsoft Windows Insiders program.

Parallels is used by over 7 million people and last year Apple launched their new M1 chip which brought to an end the Boot Camp method of installing and running the Windows operating system on Mac systems. No official release date for the new Parallels software has been announced as yet, and Microsoft has still yet to confirm a firm launch date for Windows 11, although it has been hinting the new operating system will be made available sometime around October 2021, but this has not yet been confirmed by Microsoft.

“Since Windows 11 has just been announced recently, the Parallels Engineering team is waiting for the official Windows 11 Insider Preview build to start studying changes introduced in the new OS to deliver full compatibility in future Parallels Desktop updates,” Nick Dobrovolskiy, SVP of Engineering and Support explained.

“Parallels has long been the preferred choice of Mac users who want (or need) to use Windows on a Mac, and the company recently updated Parallels in April to bring full support to Apple silicon and the M1 chip, along with a huge boost in performance and power usage. With devices like the M1 MacBook Pro now fully able to support Parallels, the company is looking ahead to the next installment of Windows” explains the iMore team who conducted the interview with Parallels.

Source : iMore

