Netlfix Ozark season 3 premiers March 27th 2020

Netflix has officially released a new trailer for the upcoming third season of Ozark, providing a glimpse of what you can expect from the new episodes from Ozark Season 3 which will premiere on Netflix from March 27th, 2020 onwards. Ozark stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Jordana Spiro, Jason Butler Harner, Esai Morales, Peter Mullan, Lisa Emery and Charlie Tahan.

“Economic advisor Martin “Marty” Byrde suddenly relocates the family from the Chicago suburb of Naperville to the summer resort community of Osage Beach, Missouri, after a money laundering scheme goes wrong, and he must make amends to a Mexican drug cartel by setting up a bigger laundering operation in the Ozarks. When the Byrdes arrive in Missouri, they become entangled with local criminals including the Langmores and Snells.”

Netflix Ozark S3 synopsis :“They are all in. The Byrdes are back in business and the stakes have never been higher. As tensions mount surrounding their new casino, The Missouri Belle, Marty and Wendy struggle to balance their family’s safety with the growing success of their money laundering empire.”

Source : Netflix

