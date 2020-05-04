OxygenOS Android 10 Open Beta 2 lands on the OnePlus 5 smartphones

OnePlus has released their OxygenOS Android 10 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones.

This new beat brings a range of new features to the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones, you can see more details below.

Changelog

System Optimized split-screen operation experience Improved system stability and fixed general bugs Updated Android security patch to 2020.04



Instructions

For those using the previous beta build, you’ll still have to install this version manually. Please follow the instructions below.

Download the appropriate package – OnePlus 5 or OnePlus 5T Open the File Manager and move the downloaded .zip package from the Downloads folder to the root directory. Open Settings – System – System updates, press the cogwheel on the top right corner, choose the Local upgrade option, and select the rollback file.

You can find out more information about the new OxygenOS Android 10 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T at the link below.

