OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 released for the OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus has released OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, the new beta comes a week after the previous release.

The new OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 brings a range of new features to the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphones, more details on this are below.

OxygenOS 13 Open Beta (OB) 2 for the OnePlus 10 Pro is now available! Compared with the first OB , we have more functional features that we believe you will be interested in experiencing. If you want to know more about OxygenOS 13, please visit the FAQ thread .



In order to upgrade this build successfully, be sure that your device is in the latest OxygenOS 12 version (A.15 or A.16). Please know that the current Open Beta 1 users will receive this build gradually.



Please bear in mind that this is beta software and, as such, may be less stable than our MP builds. If you are installing this build, we highly recommend you make a full system backup before proceeding.

Known Issues

RCC cannot work normally in this build. (Re-logging may resolve the problem.) The carrier version (Zain) in Kuwait is unable to send MMS. The carrier version (Telecom) in North Macedonia is unable to send IMS. There is no response when clicking Capture log after switching Multiple users/System cloner/Languages. (You need to switch Multiple users/System cloner/Languages first before capturing the log in the feedback tool). A dot will display abnormally when pairing Bluetooth. The photos might be blurred when taking multiple pictures of people with Ultra Dark mode and zoom out at the same time. The screen will freeze when taking videos in specific scenarios. The pictures might be black when taking photos in the dark with Night mode. (You may solve the issue by clearing camera’s data.) A dot displays abnormally in the status bar.

You can find out more information about the new OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 10 pro smartphone over at OnePlus at the link below,

Source OnePlus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals