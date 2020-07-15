OWC has launch their new Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock making it available priced at $119, with shipping expected to take place towards the end of July 2020. The OWC Thunderbolt 3 mini dock offers a Gigabit Ethernet port and the OWC Dock Ejector software safely disconnects drives connected to Dock in a single click.

“The OWC Thunderbolt 3 mini dock effectively uses your computer’s Thunderbolt 3 bandwidth potential (up to 40Gb/s) to support two 4K @ 60Hz displays without any performance impact. Transform your notebook’s single display into a three-screen multiplex and increase your productivity with extended or mirrored modes. Experience crystal-clear vibrant 4K video and high-fidelity audio in gaming and uncompressed video streaming in high action sports and movies.”

– See a bigger picture: connect two displays with uncompressed video resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 4K @ 60Hz via two HDMI 2.0 ports

– Full-stream ahead: HDCP 2.2 compatible for effortless streaming of 4K UHD content

– Hear it all clearly: supports HDMI precision multi-channel audio such as LCPM, DTS, and Dolby Digital

– Secure and stable internet access: one Gigabit Ethernet port with PXE Boot and Wake-on-LAN support replaces a slow or unreliable Wi-Fi connection

– Fast file transfers: connect a portable drive, flash drive, or card reader via one USB 3 5 Gb/s port1

– Stay charged: charge small mobile devices such as wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and most smartphones via USB 3 port.2

– Enjoy convenience: connect a keyboard or mouse via one USB 2 port

– Take anywhere and in-between: bus-powered smartphone-sized 5.1-ounce aluminium housing with integrated 7.2-inch Thunderbolt 3 cable

– Thunderbolt certified: Works with macOS and Windows machines

