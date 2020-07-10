OWC ThunderBay Flex 8 bay storage system now available from $1,299

OWC has introduced a new OWC ThunderBay Flex 8 storage solutions offering flexible eight base storage and eight port connectivity offering a massive capacity storage. Prices start from $1299 and the systems use SATA/SAS1 and U.2/M.22 NVMe drives for up to 128TB of capacity and real-world speeds up to 2750MB/s. “Tame your workflow with this highly configurable productivity platform for digital imaging, VFX, video production, and video editing professionals. With unrivaled FLEXibility, you can choose drive type(s), enjoy docking convenience, and expand your capabilities with PCIe cards.”

“At the heart of the ThunderBay Flex 8 capabilities are two cutting-edge technology standards: NVMe and PCIe. Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) optimizes the performance of modern flash technology over the Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) standard. It enables significantly faster SSD performance with a more direct and optimized path to a computer’s processor.

Tying both of these technologies together is the Thunderbolt 3 interface which uses the PCIe bus. This interface offers the fastest data transfers possible on a single cable between computers and peripherals like storage solutions, docks, and expansion devices while also supplying 85W of power to keep your laptop ready to go at a moment’s notice. Are you a video pro working with 4K/8K and even Phantom high-speed files? The ThunderBay Flex 8 offers a variety of drive configurations that deliver real-world read/write speeds of 2750MB/s that saturate the Thunderbolt 3 speed threshold. Try any of these options:

– A single U.2 NVMe SSD in Bay A

– Multiple U.2 SSDs installed in top four bays (A-D) in RAID 0

– Six or more SATA SSDs in any bays in RAID 0

– Swap out the built-in SATA drive controller card with a SATA/SAS hardware RAID card and configure 8 x SATA/SAS drives in hardware RAID 0

Source : OWC

