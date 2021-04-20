OWC and Acronis partner to create backup and anti-ransomware products

OWC and Acronis have announced a partnership this week enabling them to create backup and anti-ransomware products, combining the skills of both companies to create a range of solutions for backing up critical data. The Acronis True Image OEM is designed to complement a user’s existing workflow, and with modern ransomware targeting backup files and processes, it is the world’s first solution to unify backup and anti-ransomware capabilities in one to ensure data is protected from accidents, failures, and cyber attacks. “Integrating best-of-breed backup and recovery with AI-enhanced anti-ransomware technology, Acronis’ solution ensures that a user’s digital life is protected – photos, files, applications, operating systems, and the devices they’re on.”

“OWC has partnered with Acronis to bring the number one personal backup software to your workflow along with industry-leading antimalware protection. said Larry O’Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC. “Adding Acronis True Image Technology to our OWC storage solutions is truly amazing. This partnership will tremendously add to our customers feeling their data is safe and protected for years to come.”

“”The partnership between OWC and Acronis is a match made in heaven as the world’s only personal cyber protection solution Acronis True Image is now available pre-installed on the industry leading OWC storage solutions including SoftRAID,” said Alexander Pantos Senior Director WW Prosumer Channel Development. “thisAllowing OWC’s creative pros to use one solution to secure all their valuable data across all their devices – regardless of the platform – through a single pane of glass. Acronis True Image complements macOS Time Machine and Windows Restore functionality, and gives Parallels Desktop users the fastest, most efficient way to back up and secure their virtual machines. OWCs customers gain peace of mind that their data is safe and secure with proven Acronis cyber protection.”

Source : TPU

