New DDR4 Overclocking World Record set at 7200MHz



HyperX and MSI have set a new DDR4 overclocking world record, setting the bar at 7200MHz. HyperX Predator DDR4 memory was used to set a new overclocking world record for the fastest DDR4 memory frequency at 7200 MHz. The world record for highest frequency was set by the MSI OC Team in Taiwan using a HyperX 4600 MHz Predator DDR4 8G module (part number: HX446C19PB3K2/16) on an MSI MEG Z590 UNIFY-X motherboard using an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900KF @ 3.50 GHz CPU.

HyperX Predator DDR4 memory is available in 8GB to 32GB single modules and kits of two, four and eight with capacities of 16GB to 256GB, HyperX Predator DDR4 memory is 100 percent factory tested at speed and backed by a lifetime warranty.

“HyperX is thrilled to be part of this breakthrough in DDR4 overclocking history, with HyperX Predator memory used to set two world records within the past month,” said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, HyperX. “Our HyperX engineers continue to focus on improving high-speed yields to get faster products in the hands of our customers and push previously unattainable performance records.”

Source : Business Wire

