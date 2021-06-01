Outriders performance tested on PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series

The team over at Digital Foundry have this week published a new video testing the performance of the Outriders game comparing the PlayStation 5 versus the Xbox series X and S consoles. Outriders is a cooperative action role-playing third-person video game developed by the team at People Can Fly and published by Square Enix. If you haven’t yet played Outriders, it is a third-person shooter offering players a mix of role-playing elements, and allows you to create custom characters and choose from four classes each with their own unique abilities.

“Yes, we’re late to the party on this one – we only received code once the more recent stability patches were released and… well… the schedule was pretty packed. But the wait was worth it: Outriders runs nicely, looks beautiful and delivers a nigh-on locked 60fps on all of the new consoles.”

“Humanity’s efforts to colonize the alien planet, Enoch, went astray as the expedition team encountered a massive energy storm, known as “The Anomaly”, during their search for a mysterious signal—which may indicate hope for humanity’s future. The storm grants both Enoch’s inhabitants and the colonists superpowers.”

Source : Digital Foundry

