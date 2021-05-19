Oselli Edition Mini celebrates the ’60s with more power

One of the more iconic cars that England is famous for is the classic ’60s era Mini. The tiny little car was an impressive performer and has turned up in numerous racing series over the years. David Brown Automotive is celebrating 60 years since the first Mini rolled off the assembly line with the production of a vehicle called the Oselli Edition that will be limited to 60 units.

The little vehicle is completely restored inside and out, looking much better than when new. The little car has a new 1450 cc engine paired with a remastered five-speed gearbox. The engine is an “ultimate-road spec A-series” unit producing 125 horsepower at 6200 RPM and 113 pound-foot of torque.

The little engine uses twin SU carburetors and can reach a top speed of over 100 mph. While not fast by modern car standards, that is impressive for an old-school Mini. Oselli Edition drivers can reach 62 mph in 7.8 seconds. The car is fitted with high-performance brakes, LED lighting, and lots of other attractive touches. Oselli Edition will be available in left or right-hand drive with each of the 60 units bearing an individual number. Deliveries will begin in early 2022 at an unannounced price.

