Oppo X2 Pro and X2 Lite up for pre-order at Vodafone

The Oppo X2 pro and Oppo X2 Lite smartphones are now available to pre-order from Vodafone on a range of contracts with the carrier.

If you pre-order the OPPO X2 Pro you will receive a free pair of Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H8i headphones and the X2 Lite you will receive a free pair of OPPO Enco Free headphones.

Here are some of the options available:

Vodafone Unlimited Max: For £71 per month (£29 upfront cost) for the OPPO X2 Pro and £43 per month (£9 upfront cost) for the OPPO X2 Lite – gives users unlimited data at speeds as fast as the device and the network will allow. It is perfect for people wanting to take advantage of the latest technology – such as live virtual reality – watching live TV and sport in 4K with ultra-high definition (HD), real-time multiplayer gaming on the go or downloading boxsets in super quick time.

Vodafone Unlimited: For £66 per month (£29 upfront cost) for the OPPO X2 Pro and £38 per month (£9 upfront cost) for the OPPO X2 Lite – offers speeds of up to 10 Mbps, making it ideal for customers who want to video stream over Standard Definition or High Definition without worrying about their data usage.

Vodafone Unlimited Lite: For £62 per month (£29 upfront cost) for the OPPO X2 Pro and £34 per month (£9 upfront cost) for the OPPO X2 Lite – offers speeds of up to 2 Mbps. This service is aimed at users who want to chat on social apps, browse the internet and stream music.

You can find out more information about the Oppo X2 Pro and X2 Lite over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

