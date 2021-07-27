Oppo Watch 2 launched, has up to 16 day battery life

The new Oppo Watch 2 smartwatch is now official and the device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 mobile processor.

The device comes with a choice of two different sizes 42mm and 46mm and it featured a curved AMOLED display.

The 42mm model comes with a 1.75 inch display and it comes with an eSIM card, both the 42mm and 46mm models are available with Bluetooth.

The 46 model will apparently come with a standard battery life of around 4 days and when used in power saving mode this can be increased to 16 days.

The new Oppo Watch 2 comes with VOOC 2.0 fast charging and you can apparently get one day of usage out of just a 10 minute charge.

The device comes with ColorOS for Watch which is apparently based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The new smartwatch has now gone on sale in China with prices starting at CNY 1,299 for the bluetooth 42mm model, his is about $200 at the current exchange rate.

The 46mm model retail for CNY 1,499 which is about $230 and the 42mm eSIM model will retail for CNY 1,999 which is about $307.

As yet there are no details on when the new Oppo Watch 2 smartwatch will go on sale outside of China, as soon as we get some more details we will let you know.

Source XDA Developers

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals