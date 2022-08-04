Oppo Reno8 Z 5G smartphone unveiled

Oppo has unveiled a new Android smartphone, the Oppo Reno8 Z 5G and the device features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display.

The display comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, and it features a 20:9 aspect ratio and 409 PPI density.

The new Oppo Reno8 Z 5G smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and the handset comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

If you need some additional storage the device also comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage and the device comes with a range of cameras. There are three cameras on the rear of the handset and a single camera on the front of the device.

On the front of the new Oppo Reno8 Z smartphone, there is a 16-megapixel camera with a wide-angle lens that is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 64-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The handset also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging, it can charge from 0 to 100 percent in 63 minutes. The handset comes with ColorOS 12.1 and it features Android 12. pricing will start at THB 12,990 which is about $360 at the current exchange rate.

