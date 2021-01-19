Oppo Reno5 Pro gets unboxed (Video)

Oppo recently launched their latest smartphone, the Oppo Reno5 Pro and now we get to have a look at the device in an unboxing video.

The video below from SuperSaf gives us a look at the new Oppo Reno5 Pro smartphone and some of its features.

The device comes with a 6.55 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it features a Dimensity 1000+ processor.

The Oppo Reno5 Pro comes with a choice of 8GB of 12GB of RAM and there is also 128GB of included storage. The handset features a range of high end cameras, on the front there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

On the back of the device there is a 64 megapixel main camera on the back, plus an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

Source SuperSaf

