Oppo Reno 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ unveiled

Oppo has launched a new range of smartphones, there are three models in the lineup, the Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro+.

The Oppo Reno 9 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and the Teno 9 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 8100, the top model the Reno 9 Pro+ comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The Oppo Ren 9 comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution, it comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The handset features a 32-megapixel front camera for Selfies, plus a 64-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel black and white camera.

The Reno 9 Pro comes with the same 6.7-inch AMOLED display and it comes with a 32-megapixel front camera, on the back, there is a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The top model, the Reno 9 Pro+ comes with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, the handset also comes with 16GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The Reno 9 Pro+ features a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, on the front there is the same 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno 9 starts at CNY 2,499 which is about $350, The Reno 9 Pro will start at CNY 3,799 which is about $532. The top model in the range, the Reno 9 Pro+ retails for CNY 3,999 which is about $560.

Source GSM Arena





