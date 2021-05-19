Oppo Reno 6 Series launching May 27th

Oppo has confirmed that it will be launching its new Oppo Reno 6 Series smartphones on the 27th of May.

Oppo has confirmed in a new video that the handsets will be made official at 18:00 on the 27th of May 2021.

The handset is expected to be available in standard, Pro and Pro+ models and the top model with come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship processor.

The standard model is rumored to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor and the Pro model a Snapdragon 870 5G. We will have full details on all three models in the Oppo Reno 6 Series when they are made official on the 27th of May.

Source Myfixguide

