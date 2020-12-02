Geeky Gadgets

Oppo Reno 5 smartphones are launching December 10th

Oppo Reno 5

We recently heard some specifications on the new Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphone and now Oppo has confirmed that it will launch its new range of Reno 5 smartphones this month.

Oppo will be holding  a press conference on the 10th of December and they will be unveiling their new Oppo Reno 5 line up.

There will be three different models in the range, the Reno 5 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, the Reno 5 Pro with a Dimensity 1000+ processor and the Reno 5 Pro+ with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

We will have full details on all three of these new Oppo Android smartphones when they are made official next week.

