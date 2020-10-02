Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G up for pre-order at EE

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G smartphone was made official recently and now EE are taking pre-orders on the handset on their network in the UK.

If you pre-order the new Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G you will receive a free pair of H4 Beoplay headphones and a £50 Love to Shop Voucher.

The handset is available to pre-order for £50 up front and £49 a month with 10GB of data and unlimited calls and texts.

Available in a stunning Galactic Blue

Sharon Meadows, Director of Propositions, Consumer, EE, said: “Our award winning 5G network lets new OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G customers make the most of their phone. From downloading a movie to watch on the rich display, to streaming the latest Amazon Prime show or playing triple A games on the go with Stadia Pro, 5G makes the experience quicker and smoother for everyone.”

You can find out more information about the new Reno 4 Pro 5G smartphone over at EE at the link below.

Source EE

