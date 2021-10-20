Oppo K9s smartphone unveiled

We recently head some specs on the new Oppo K9s smartphone and now the handset has been made official, the device is equipped with a 6.59 inch LCD display. The display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

The new Oppo K9s is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and it come with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM. There are also two storage options, 128GB or 256GB.

If you need some extra storage the device comes with a microSD card slot for expansion and there is also a virtual RAM feature which can increase the RAM by up to 5GB.

The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 30W fast charging, it can be fully charged from zero to 100 percent in just 59 minutes.

The new Oppo K9s comes with a range of cameras including a 16 megapixel front facing camera design for making video calls and taking Selfies. On the back of the device there is a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The handset comes with Andorid 11 and Color OS 11.2, it will be available in a choice of three colors and pricing for the handset starts at CNY 1,700 which is about $265.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals