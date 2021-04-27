Oppo K9 5G specifications revealed

Oppo is launching a new smartphone next month, the Oppo K9 5G and now we have some more information on the handset.

Some specifications for the new Oppo K9 5G have been revealed, the handset will feature a 6.43 inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G mobile processor and it will have a range of cameras.

This will include a 32 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there will be a 64 megapixel main camera, and an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, there will also be a third macro camera.

The handset will apparently come with a 4300 mAh battery and a 65W fast charger, plus an under the display fingerprint scanner. Oppo will apparently launch their new Oppo K9 5G smartphone in China next week on the 6th of May.

Source GSM Arena

