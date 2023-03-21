Oppo Find X6 Pro unveiled

Oppo is launching a new flagship smartphone in China, the Oppo Find X6 Pro and the handset will come with some impressive specifications.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and it will come with a choice of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The new Oppo Find X6 Pro smartphone features a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 and it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 100W charging which can charge the device to 100 percent in just 30 minutes, it also has 50W wireless charging as well.

The handset comes with a range of high-end cameras with a single camera on the front and three cameras on the back. On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera for making video calls and taking selfies.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, the cameras are Hasselblad cameras.

The Oppo Finx X6 Pro will only be available in China and prices will start at CNY 5,999 which is about $873 at the current exchnage rate, Oppo also unveiled the Oppo Find X6.

