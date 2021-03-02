Oppo Find X3 Pro press shots leaked

It looks like we have what appear to be some official press shots of the new Oppo Find X3 Pro smartphone.

The photos were posted online by Winfuture along with some photos of the other Find X3 models, the Find X3 Lite and Find X3 Neo.

As a reminder the handset is rumored to come with a 6.7 inch OLED display, possibly with a FHD+ resolution.

The handset will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor , plus 2GB of RAM and 256GB of storage

The rear cameras are rumored to feature two Sony IMX766 50 megapixel cameras on the back along with a 13 megapixel and a 3 megapixel camera. The front camera is rumored to come with 16 megapixels.

Oppo will be unveiling their new Oppo Find X3 range of smartphones next week on the 11th of March, we will have more details about the handsets then.

Source Winfuture

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals