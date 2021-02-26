Oppo Find X3 pricing revealed

The new Oppo Find X3 range of smartphone will launch in March and now it looks like we have some details on their pricing.

The Oppo Find X3 Lite will apparently retails for between €200 to €300, the Find X3 Neo will retail between €700 and €800 and the Find X3 Pro 5G between €1000 and €1200.

As a reminder the Find X3 is rumored to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and it will have 8GB of RAM and a range of storage options.

The device will apparently feature a 6.7 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and it will come with Android 11. There will be a range of camera including a 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 camera.

Source 91 Mobiles

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals