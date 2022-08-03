Oppo A77 4G smartphone unveiled

Oppo is launching a new Android smartphone in India, the Oppo A77 4G and the handset comes with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and 269PPI.

The new Oppo A77 4G smartphone comes with a MediaTek helio G35 mobile processor and ir comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage.

The handset features a microSD card slot for additional storage and it comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the new Oppo A77 4G there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos and also a secondary 2-megapixel camera. The device is also equipped with a 5000 mAh battery that comes with 33W fast charging and it comes with Android 12 and ColorOS12.

The new A77 4G smartphones will be in a choice of colors, these include Sky Blue and Sunset Orange, the Sunset orange features a fiberglass and leather design.

The handset will retail for INR 15,499 which is about $196 at the current exchange rate, it is now available to buy.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals