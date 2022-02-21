Oppo A76 smartphone gets official

Oppo has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the Oppo A76, the handset comes with a 6.56 inch IPS LCD display.

The display on the handset comes with an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and it has a 20:9 aspect ratio the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor.

As well as the Snapdragon 680, the handset comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, there is also a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The new Oppo A76 smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging and USB-C, plus Bluetooth 5.0.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear of the device. The two rear cameras include a 13-megapixel wide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The Oppo A76 smartphone also comes with Android 11 and ColorOS 11.1, the handset will retail for MYR in Malaysia which is about $215 at the current exchange rate. It is not clear as yet on when this handset will be headed to more countries.

Source GSM Arena

