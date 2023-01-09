Oppo A56s smartphone launched

Oppo has launched a new Android smartphone, the Oppo A56s is an updated version of the Oppo A57 with more RAM.

The handset comes with a 6.56-inch display that features an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels, the device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 mobile processor.

This new model comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset also comes with a microSD card slot should you need extra storage.

The Oppo A56s smartphone also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 10W charging, the device comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and two cameras on the rear of the device.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the back of the handset, there is a 13-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens for photos and videos, there is also a secondary2 megapixel depth camera.

The new Oppo A56s will be available in a choice of two different colors, Quiet Night Black and Deep Sea Blue. The 8GB of RAM and 128GB models cost CNY 1,099 which is about $161. The 8GB of RAM and 256GB model costs CNY 1,299 which is about $190.

Source Oppo A56s





