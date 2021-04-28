Oppo A53s 5G smartphone gets official

Oppo has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the Oppo A53s 5G, the handset is equipped with a 6.52 inch display that has a HD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there is also 128GB of included storage and a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The device features an 8 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and three cameras on the back, this includes a 13 megapixel main camera, 2 megapixel depth and 2 megapixel macro camera.

The new Oppo A53s 5G features a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with Color OS 11.1 and Android 11, the handset will be available in a choice of colors including black and blue. It will retail for INR 14,990 which is about $201 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

