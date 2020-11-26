Oppo A15 smartphone launched in the UK

The Oppo A15 smartphone is launching in the UK and the handset will retails for £119 and it will be available at a rane of UK retailers including Oppo, Amazon, O2 and more.

The handset is equipped with a 6.52 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor.

Other specifications on the handset include a 4230 mAh battery and Color OS 7.2 which is based on Android 10.

The Oppo A15 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage, it also features a microSD card slot which takes up to a 256GB cards.

On the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 13 megapixel main camera, a 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. You can find out more details about the device over at Oppo at the link below.

