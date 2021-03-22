Opera iOS mobile browser redesigned for third anniversary

Over the weekend Opera has released a new version of its Opera Touch on iOS, together with rename removing the “Touch” from the title. Featuring a new look on iOS, Opera introduces a modern UI, keeping its minimalist design and the powerful features that Apple users love. Users will initially notice a shift on their devices’ app icon where red becomes the new purple.

“Since the introduction of iOS 14 last year, when Apple announced users could change their default browser, we have seen tremendous interest in our flagship browser for iOS, particularly from users in North America and Europe. said Jona Bolin, Product Manager for Opera for iOS. “Today, more users worldwide are choosing Opera as their mobile browser for their state of the art iOS devices.”

– Opera is the best browser for iOS fans who enjoy minimalist design, fast browsing, and advanced features for enhanced privacy and security online.

– Opera is the best browser for iOS fans who enjoy minimalist design, fast browsing, and advanced features for enhanced privacy and security online.

– Opera is the best browser for iOS fans who enjoy minimalist design, fast browsing, and advanced features for enhanced privacy and security online.

“We plan to keep adding additional UI changes in the upcoming months. These additions will improve usability and aesthetics to give our users a more enjoyable browsing experience on their beautiful iOS devices. This is something unique that no other browser available on the App Store currently offers.” said Bolin.

To read the complete story jump over to the official Opera press site by following the link below

Source : Opera

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals