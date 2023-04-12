OpenAI launches bug bounty program

OpenAI, the company behind the massively popular Chat GPT and also the AI used by Microsoft Bing has announced the launch of the OpenAi Bug bounty program. The program is designed to reward security researchers who find bugs in their software.

The new OpenAI bug bounty program has been launched in partnership with Bugcrowd and rewards of between $200 and $20,000 will be offered, you can find out more information about the program below.

The OpenAI Bug Bounty Program is a way for us to recognize and reward the valuable insights of security researchers who contribute to keeping our technology and company secure. We invite you to report vulnerabilities, bugs, or security flaws you discover in our systems. By sharing your findings, you will play a crucial role in making our technology safer for everyone.

We have partnered with Bugcrowd, a leading bug bounty platform, to manage the submission and reward process, which is designed to ensure a streamlined experience for all participants. Detailed guidelines and rules for participation can be found on our Bug Bounty Program page.

To incentivize testing and as a token of our appreciation, we will be offering cash rewards based on the severity and impact of the reported issues. Our rewards range from $200 for low-severity findings to up to $20,000 for exceptional discoveries. We recognize the importance of your contributions and are committed to acknowledging your efforts.

You can find out more details about the new OpenAI bug bounty program over at the company’s website at the link below.

