NeTV2 open video development board in a PCI express form factor

The NeTV2 open video development board has been specifically designed to bring “open video to the digital age” and offers a PCI express form factor that supports overlaying content on encrypted video signals. check out the video below to learn more.

Specifications of the NeTV2 by Alphamax include :

– FPGA: Xilinx XC7A35T-2FGG484

– On-board RAM: 512 MBytes, 32-bit wide DDR3-800

– Video Ports: 2 x HDMI type A inputs, 1 x HDMI type A output, 1 x HDMI type D output. One input/output pair configured for in-line ‘NeTV mode’ video filtering.

– Max Video Bandwidth: 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz

– Developer I/O: PCI-express 2.0 x4 with “hax” GPIO extensions on optional/unused pins, 100Base-T ethernet, micro-USB, microSD, JTAG

– Power: Either 12 VDC via barrel jack, or 12 VDC via PCI-express; 10 W max operating power

– SBC: Optional Raspberry Pi 3B+ for seamless JTAG configuration and overlay video generation

– HDL: Optimized for migen/LiteX Python-based hardware description language

– Dimensions: 160 mm x 120 mm x 51 mm (optional plastic case outer dimensions)

The creator of the NeTV2 explains a little more about its inspiration. “I’ve always wanted to build a digital video processing system. I freely tinkered with digital video throughout high school and college, but then the law changed. The passing of Section 1201 made it unlawful to process encrypted digital video feeds, even in the privacy of your own home. Now, with the help of the EFF, we’re asking the US government to restore the freedoms to innovate and express that America enjoyed when I was younger. I designed NeTV2 with the hope of finding like-minded developers who want to develop video processing applications but have felt restricted by the current laws limiting our freedoms to innovate and express, especially when it comes to encrypted videos.”

