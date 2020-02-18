XIGMATEK ZEUS Arctic open-air PC chassis

XIGMATEK this week introduced a new version of its ZEUS Spectrum Edition case first unveiled back in October 2019. The new white finish Zeus Arctic PC case offers the same open air chassis design with storage taking the form of two 2.5-inch drive bays just below the top panel, one 3.5-inch and one 2.5-inch drive mounts behind the motherboard tray.

“Zeus Arctic (ATX, White Chassis, USB3.0x2, Front, Left & Right Tempered Glasss)：EN44399 Xigmatek Zeus Arctic, Special Spec. Open Frame PC Case Using Latest Precision CNC & NCT Craftmanship, Also Using Top Quality 1.2mm Thickness Material. Zeus Arctic Comes With Front, Left & Right Tempered Glass Panel For Easy System Build Display.

The Zeus Arctic Case Chassis Designed For All Major ATX＆M-ATX Gaming Or Professional System. Support 160mm CPU Cooler Clearance And 320mm VGA Card, Fan Support Up To 8 x 120mm Fan, 3 x120mm At The Front, 3x120mm Or 3x140mm At The Top And Rear 120mm Fan x 2, Liquid Cooling Radiators Front 360mm, Top 360mm And Rear 120mm For Excellent Cooling Performance.”

Source : XIGMATEK

