Nikon streaming free online photography courses during April 2020

Anyone who would like to brush up their photographic skills may be interested to know that camera manufacturer Nikon is this month streaming online photography courses for free. Access is being provided to 10 classes taught by professional photographers allowing you to learn more about composition, settings and effects.

The courses range from 15 minutes to over 60 minutes in length and are normally priced from $15-$50 allowing you to save $250 on your photography training.

“Nikon’s mission has always been to empower creators. In these uncertain times, we can do that by helping creators stay inspired, engaged and growing. That’s why we’re providing all of our courses free for the entire month of April. Let’s come out of this even better.”

“Skip the learning curve and quickly get comfortable with your new Nikon DSLR. In just 15 minutes, you’ll be on your way to taking—and sharing—amazing photos and Full HD videos.”

Every Nikon photography classes now available to stream for free directly from the Nikon Events website by following the link below.

Source : Nikon : Engadget

