OnePlus will release fewer beta builds of its OxygenOS

OnePlus has announced that it is planning to release fewer beta versions of its OxygenOS, the company is hoping this change will help them release more stable and reliable versions of their mobile OS.

The fewer releases will allow them to concentrate on user feedback and ensuring that any issues are dealt with before final version of the software are launched.

With this in mind, we have decided to make some adjustments to the beta program schedule, in order to provide a more stable and reliable experience. These changes allow us to allocate more time to go through your valuable feedback, coordinate with the development team and address reported bugs. Ultimately, this will give all our users an even better OxygenOS experience.

For those of you that don’t want to deal with installing a beta build of OxygenOS, you can still try upcoming features by beta testing our OnePlus apps. You can easily and safely join the beta program through each app’s Play Store page, and returning to the stock version is only one click away.

You can find out more information about OnePlus's plans for their OxygenOS over at their website at the link below.

Source OnePlus

