OnePlus Watch is launching in early 2020

We have been hearing rumors about a OnePlus Watch for some time and now it has been confirmed by the company’s CEO, Pete Lau.

He also revealed that the new OnePlus smartwatch will be launching in early 2021, you an see what he had to say below.

Many of you said you wanted a watch, and as you might have heard over the weekend—we’re making one, to be released early next year. Wishes do come true.🎁 https://t.co/H1Fqv9srXj — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) December 22, 2020

As yet we do not have many details about the new OnePlus Watch, as soon as we get some more information about the device will let you guys know.

Source Pete Lau / Twitter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals