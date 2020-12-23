Geeky Gadgets

OnePlus Watch is launching in early 2020

By

OnePlus

We have been hearing rumors about a OnePlus Watch for some time and now it has been confirmed by the company’s CEO, Pete Lau.

He also revealed that the new OnePlus smartwatch will be launching in early 2021, you an see what he had to say below.

As yet we do not have many details about the new OnePlus Watch, as soon as we get some more information about the device will let you guys know.

