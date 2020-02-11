OnePlus smartphones to get Google Assistant ambient mode

OnePlus has announced that it is bringing Google Assistant’s ambient mode to some of its OnePlus smartphones.

The company has revealed that the ambient mode will be available ion devices from the OnePlus 3 and above, more details below.

Ambient Mode is a “proactive” Google Assistant experience that is available whenever the device is being charged. You can access proactive information and suggestions on weather, agenda, entertainment, reminders, and more. The feature can also be used to turn a phone into a digital photo frame or as the interface to control smart home devices, such as lights, or music players.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You can find out more details about the Google Assistant ambient mode for the OnePlus smartphones over at their website at the link below.

Source OnePlus, Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals