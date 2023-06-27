OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone lands July 5th

OnePlus has revealed that they will launch their next smartphone on the 5th of July, the OnePlus Nord 3 and they have released a photo of the handset which can be seen above, this revealed some details about the device.

As we can see from the photo the new OnePlus Nord smartphone will be available in a choice of two colors, grey and green and the device will come with dual cameras and a dual flash on the rear.

The news of the handset launch was revealed on Twitter by the Company’s COO Kinder Liu and you can see more details about the handset in the tweet below, it has also confirmed that this will be a 5G smartphone.

Here’s your first look at OnePlus Nord 3 5G! OnePlus Nord is all about giving our users pretty much everything they could ask for, and this starts with a great OnePlus design. Our Summer Launch Event is on 5 July and I look forward to sharing more soon. #OnePlusNord35G pic.twitter.com/p6UuoAutKH — Kinder Liu (@KinderLiu) June 26, 2023

The handset will apparently come with up to 16GB of RAM and the device will come with a Sony IMX890 camera with OIS, we previously heard that the handset would come with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels.

The device is rumored to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 mobile processor and the handset will come with 8GB of RAM, or 16GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, it will also come with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

We will have more details about the new OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone when the handset is made official on the 5th of July 2023.

Source Trusted Reviews



