OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone reviewed (Video)

The new OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone was made official earlier this month and now we get to find out more details about the handset.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a good look at the new OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone and its range of features.

As we can see from the video the handset comes with some great specifications and features for its price, it retails for £369 in the UK.

The handset is powered with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM or 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The OnePlus Nord 2T features a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The handset also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it features 80W fast charging it comes with a range of cameras.

On the front of the device, there is a 32-megapixel camera designed to make video calls and take Selfies. On the rear of the handset, there is a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is available in a choice of two colors, Gray Shadow and Jade Fog and the handset is available to buy in the UK now.

