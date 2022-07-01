OnePlus Nord 2T launched in India

The new OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone has been launched in India and the device will be available to buy from July the 5th.

Pricing for the handset will start at INR 28,999 which is about $365 at the current exchange rate and it will be available from Amazon, OnePlus, and other retailers.

As a reminder, the new OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM or 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The handset comes with a range of high-end cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and three rear cameras.

There is a 32-megapixel camera on the front for making video calls and taking Selfies, on the back, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The handset also features a 4500 mAh battery and it comes with 80W fast charging.

The 8GB of RAM and 128GB model will retail for INR 28,999 (about $365) and the 12GB and 256GB model will retail for INR 33,999 which is about $430.

Source GSM Arena

