OnePlus Charging Stations launching at airports

OnePlus has announced that it will be launching new OnePlus Charging Stations in airports, and you will get notifications on your device if one of the charging stations is closed to you.

This feature is being launched for OnePlus users in India initially, OnePlus have not said on whether it will be headed to more countries.

Traveling and visiting places is something most of us enjoy collectively. While in 2020, we have been deprived of our bucket list and places to go, but we will be travelling normally soon. This means lots of taxis and plane rides. While we use our phone for everything, ranging from tickets, checking in, booking cabs, and even the music on the plane, our phones could use some charging.

Well, to make that easier, we are back with another feature on OxygenOS, tailor made for Indian users. This convenient new service on your phone will notify you of the nearby OnePlus charging stations at the airport. Not just that, you can also track the station and the distance to the closest ones. With the help of beacons integrated into the charging stations, your OnePlus device identifies charging stations nearby. You can mute them anytime if you’re stuck in the long halts at the airports.

You can find out more information about these new OnePlus Charging Stations over at the OnePlus website at the link below.

Source OnePlus

