OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z headphones unveiled

As well as the new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones, OnePlus also launched some new wireless headphones, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless .

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z come with a range of features and they will retail for $49.95, have a look at the video below.

Bullets Wireless Z is our new take on the popular wireless earphones designed to satisfy musical cravings and simplify the listening experience. With a quick 10-minute charge, these lightweight and compact earbuds provide music playback for up to 10 hours, while a full charge provides up to 20 hours of battery life.

The Bullets Wireless Z also bring back three community-favorite features – Quick Pair, for a convenient and easy pairing experience, Quick Switch, to seamlessly switch between two paired devices, and our signature Magnetic Control, that lets you start your music by simply separating the two earbuds.

You can find out more details about the new OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z wireless headphones at the link below.

Source OnePlus

