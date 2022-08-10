OnePlus Ace Pro smartphone gets official

The OnePlus Ace Pro was supposed to launch earlier this month, but the launch event was delayed and it was made official yesterday.

The handset is the Chinese version of the recently launched OnePlus 10T, it comes with some slightly different specifications.

The new OnePlus Ace Pro comes with ColorOS 12.1 with Android 12 instead of OxygenOS 12.1 and it comes with a 6.7-inch display.

The display features a Full HD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and it comes with Gorilla Glass 5, the device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor. There are three RAM and storage options 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The device also features a 4800 mAh battery and features 150W SUPERVOOC charging, and it comes with a range of high-end cameras.

Up front, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for snapping selfies and for video calls. On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera.

Pricing for the handset starts at CNY 3,499 which is about $518 for the 12GB model with 256Gb of storage, the 16GB model with 256GB of storage costs CNY 3,799 which is about $562 and the top model with 16GB of RAM and 512gB of storage costs CNT 4,299 about $636.

Source GSM Arena

