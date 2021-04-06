Which is better for gaming: OnePlus 9 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max (Video)

OnePlus recently launched its new OnePlus 9 smartphone range and now we have a comparison video between the OnePlus 9 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The video below from Max Tech compares gaming performance on the two handsets, specifically with regard to how the battery on the handsets performs when you are playing games.

As we can see from the video both handsets are great for mobile gaming, the device that performed better out of the two with regards to battery life was the iPhone 12 Pro Max lasted longer.

Although from the video the overall gaming experience looked better on the OnePlus 9 as the handset does not have a not have a notch like the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The video below from Max Tech gives us a look at the two handset side by side in terms of their specifications and features.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech

