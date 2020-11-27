OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro get OxygenOS 11.0.2.2

OnePlus has released a software update for its OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones, OxygenOS 11.0.2.2.

The OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 software update brings some bug fixes and performance improvements to the handsets and it also includes the November security patch for Android.

Here is what is included in the update:

Changelog

System Optimized the experience with a split-screen of apps Further optimized system power consumption and increase battery life Fixed the small probability issue that expanded screenshot may stop working Fixed the issue that cache is not deleted after uninstalling apps Fixed the issue that the screen may flash when using fingerprint unlock Fixed the issue that Horizon light is not activated normally Fixed the small probability issue that NFC can not be turned on Fixed the small probability issue that Parallel Apps can not be turned on Fixed the small probability issue that the fan of the Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger may not work Fixed the issue that Play Store could not install the app Updated Android security patch to 2020.11

Network Fixed the small probability issue that network interruption issue in some apps Improve the stability of communication functions



You can find out full details about the OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 software update over at OnePlus at the link below.

Source OnePlus

