OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro get OxygenOS 11

OnePlus has announced that it has started to roll out OxygenOS 11 which is based on Android 11 to their OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones.
The update brings a wide range of new features to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, you can see details on what is included in the update below.
Key updates:
- System
- Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details.
- Brand-new weather UI supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset. You can have day and night at your hand now.
- Optimized stability on some third-party applications and improved user experience.
- Game Space
- Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience.
- Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram and WhatsApp. (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
- Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out.
- Ambient Display
- Added Always-on ambient Display function, custom Schedule/All day option included. (To set: Settings > Display > Ambient Display)
- Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
- Newly added 10 new clock styles. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
- Dark Mode
- Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.
- Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (To set: Settings > Display > Dark Mode > Turn on automatically > Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range.)
- Zen Mode
- Added 5 new themes (ocean, space, grassland, and so on), and more timing options.
- Included the Group feature in Zen Mode, now you can invite your friends and enable the Zen Mode together.
- Gallery
- Story function supported, automatically forming weekly videos with photos and video in storage.
- Loading speed optimized, and the image preview is now faster.
- Others
- The widget on the desktop might disappear. It can be set as followed: Long press on the desktop -“Widget” – “Settings” – Select the widget.
Please note: This instruction is only for OnePlus 8/8 Pro, and please make sure the battery level is above 30% and minimum 3GB of available storage space before flashing the build.
You can find out more information on the OxygenOS 11 software update for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro at the link below.
