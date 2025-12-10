It’s Official: One UI 8.5 Beta is Here – See What’s New

Samsung has unveiled the One UI 8.5 beta, bringing a host of new features, design refinements, and usability enhancements to Galaxy S25 series devices. This release offers users an opportunity to explore advanced customization options, improved AI-driven functionalities, and a more seamless interface. If you own a Galaxy S25, this beta program allows you to experience the latest software updates ahead of their official public release. The video below from Sakitech gives us a look at the new One UI 8.5 beta and its range of features.

Who Can Access the Beta?

The One UI 8.5 beta is currently available for Galaxy S25 devices in select regions. Eligible regions include:

Germany

India

Korea

Poland

United Kingdom

United States

However, access is limited to T-Mobile and unlocked devices, with AT&T models excluded from the program. If your device meets these criteria, you can participate in the beta and explore the latest features before the official release. This selective rollout ensures a controlled testing environment while providing users in supported regions with early access to the software.

How to Enroll in the Beta Program

Joining the One UI 8.5 beta program is a simple process designed to make participation accessible to all eligible users. To enroll, follow these steps:

Launch the Samsung Members app on your Galaxy S25 device.

Locate the beta program banner prominently displayed within the app.

Agree to the terms and conditions, which include sharing diagnostic data to assist Samsung in refining the software.

Once enrolled, download the beta update directly to your device through the software update menu.

The enrollment process is intuitive, making sure that users can quickly access the beta and begin exploring its features. By participating, you not only gain early access to the latest updates but also contribute valuable feedback to Samsung’s development team.

What’s New in One UI 8.5?

The One UI 8.5 beta introduces a range of updates designed to enhance the overall user experience. Key improvements include:

Enhanced AI Capabilities: Smarter AI algorithms optimize device performance, allowing faster and more precise responses to user interactions.

Smarter AI algorithms optimize device performance, allowing faster and more precise responses to user interactions. Home and Lock Screen Upgrades: Customizable clock fonts, automatic layout adjustments, and a dynamic shifting clock feature on the lock screen provide a more personalized experience. Additionally, wallpaper-adaptive color schemes create a cohesive visual aesthetic.

Customizable clock fonts, automatic layout adjustments, and a dynamic shifting clock feature on the lock screen provide a more personalized experience. Additionally, wallpaper-adaptive color schemes create a cohesive visual aesthetic. Control Center Personalization: Users can now add, rearrange, and customize controls in the Control Center. The updated design features smoother animations and a cleaner layout for improved usability.

Users can now add, rearrange, and customize controls in the Control Center. The updated design features smoother animations and a cleaner layout for improved usability. Weather Widget Enhancements: The widget now includes detailed pollen index and allergy information, a time zone converter, and weather alarm backgrounds, offering greater functionality and convenience.

The widget now includes detailed pollen index and allergy information, a time zone converter, and weather alarm backgrounds, offering greater functionality and convenience. Redesigned Settings Menu: A cleaner layout with rounded corners and a repositioned search bar makes navigation more intuitive and visually appealing.

A cleaner layout with rounded corners and a repositioned search bar makes navigation more intuitive and visually appealing. Streamlined Software Update Screen: A simplified interface allows users to check for updates and view details with greater ease.

These updates reflect Samsung’s commitment to delivering a more personalized, efficient, and visually refined user experience. The enhancements cater to both aesthetic preferences and practical usability, making sure that users can enjoy a seamless interaction with their devices.

Technical Details

The One UI 8.5 beta update is approximately 4GB in size and is built on Android 16. It also includes the latest security patch, dated December 1, 2025, making sure that devices remain secure while benefiting from the newest Android features. This combination of updates underscores Samsung’s focus on providing both innovation and security in its software offerings.

Additional Improvements

In addition to the headline features, One UI 8.5 introduces smoother animations and a more cohesive design language across the interface. These subtle refinements contribute to a polished and unified user experience. Samsung has also hinted at further updates and feature expansions in future iterations, making this beta a preview of the evolving One UI ecosystem. By participating in the beta, users can gain insight into the direction of Samsung’s software development and provide feedback that shapes future updates.

Why Join the Beta?

Participating in the One UI 8.5 beta program offers several advantages for Galaxy S25 owners:

Early Access: Be among the first to explore innovative features and design updates.

Be among the first to explore innovative features and design updates. Influence Development: Provide feedback and diagnostic data to help Samsung refine the software before its official release.

Provide feedback and diagnostic data to help Samsung refine the software before its official release. Exclusive Preview: Experience the future of Samsung’s software ecosystem ahead of the general public.

For eligible users, this beta program is an excellent opportunity to engage with the latest innovations and contribute to the development of One UI. By enrolling through the Samsung Members app, you can play an active role in shaping the next generation of Samsung’s software while enjoying early access to its features.

