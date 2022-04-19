One off green Porsche 911 Speedster unveiled

Porsche has unveiled a one-off green Porsche 911 Speedster, this unique car was created for a Porsche customer by the experts at Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.

The car comes with unique paint to sample, green color scheme and as we can see from the photos it looks amazing.

Colour has always been a defining part of the Porsche experience. From the earliest air-cooled 356 to the latest all-electric Taycan, a bold and varied paint palette has allowed Porsche’s designers and customers alike to express their passion and individuality. And nowhere is this more evident than in the recent creation of this 911 Speedster, a unique car inspired by the Porsche family itself and brought from dream to reality by the experts at Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.

Green has history with the Porsche family that goes as far back as the earliest 911 models. Ferry Porsche himself would always ensure that his company cars were painted in one of a select number of subtle, elegant shades, such as Oakgreenmetallic, Olivegreen, Emeraldgreenmetallic or Brewstergreen. It is a tradition that has been continued by Dr Wolfgang Porsche to this day, with several cars in his private collection finished in the same colours his father favoured more than half a century ago.

You can find out more details about this one-off Porsche 911 Speedster over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

