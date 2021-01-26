On Air streaming, video call status light $75

If you are working from home and need a quick way of notifying other family members when you are on an important video call or streaming live, the On Air smart light might be worth more investigation. Created by Josh Mosier the on-air status light can be positioned outside your office and set to automatically illuminate when different applications on your system are triggered, such as zoom, Skype or others.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $75 or £55 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the On Air campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the On Air Streaming status light project checkout the promotional video below.

“On Air is a status light that syncs to software. When you launch a program like Zoom, it turns on automatically and lets everyone around you know you’re busy. Access your sign from any computer, phone, or tablet on your local network.”

“On Air was designed as a convenient solution for anyone who wants to work without interruption.”

“Our goal is to make your On Air sign interface with as many smart home and loT systems as possible. You will only communicate with the device over your local network. Security is never a compromise.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Streaming status light, jump over to the official On Air crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

