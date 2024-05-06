New Ollama update adds Llama 3, ability to ask multiple questions at once and more

Ollama 0.133 introduces an experimental approach to parallel processing, empowering developers and researchers to optimize their AI applications, especially on single-machine environments such as Apple silicon laptops. By leveraging the newly introduced `OLLAMA_NUM_PARALLEL` and `OLLAMA_MAX_LOADED_MODELS` environment variables, users can now effortlessly manage multiple AI models and process several requests concurrently. This enhancement unlocks new levels of efficiency and capability, transforming the way AI modeling and processing are conducted.

Harness the full potential of computational resources

Streamline workflows and boost productivity

Experience seamless multitasking capabilities

New AI Models Now Supported by Ollama

Llama 3: a new model by Meta, and the most capable openly available LLM to date

Phi 3 Mini: a new 3.8B parameters, lightweight, state-of-the-art open model by Microsoft.

Moondream moondream is a small vision language model designed to run efficiently on edge devices.

Llama 3 Gradient 1048K: A Llama 3 fine-tune by Gradient to support up to a 1M token context window.

Dolphin Llama 3: The uncensored Dolphin model, trained by Eric Hartford and based on Llama 3 with a variety of instruction, conversational, and coding skills.

Qwen 110B: The first Qwen model over 100B parameters in size with outstanding performance in evaluations

Llama 3 Gradient: A fine-tune of Llama 3 the supports a context window of up 1M tokens.

Ollama Concurrency Feature

With the introduction of `OLLAMA_NUM_PARALLEL`, Ollama 0.133 takes request management to new heights. By allowing the software to handle multiple requests simultaneously, response times are significantly reduced, even as the volume of concurrent requests increases. This advancement ensures that users can efficiently multitask and achieve optimal performance within the software.

Moreover, the `OLLAMA_MAX_LOADED_MODELS` setting empowers users to load various models concurrently, provided there is sufficient memory available. This feature is a catalyst for deploying different models swiftly and effectively, transforming memory management within the software.

Experience lightning-fast response times

Effortlessly manage multiple models concurrently

Optimize memory usage for enhanced performance

Jump over to the official Ollama server guide for more information on using these new features.

Pioneering the Future with Experimental Features

Ollama 0.133 embraces innovation by incorporating experimental features designed to test and refine innovative functionalities. While these features play a crucial role in shaping the future of the software, it is important to note that they may have limitations, such as non-optimized memory usage and response times. However, these experimental features serve as a testament to Ollama’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI development.

Addressing Challenges and Expanding Capabilities

This update tackles critical issues head-on, such as model termination errors and memory management challenges, particularly on Apple silicon Macs. By addressing these concerns, Ollama 0.133 provides a more stable and reliable platform for AI development and research.

Furthermore, the introduction of new models expands the software’s versatility and performance capabilities, allowing users to explore and leverage a wider range of AI applications.

Experience enhanced stability and reliability

Unlock new possibilities with expanded model selection

Leverage the full potential of Apple silicon Macs

Paving the Way for Future Advancements

While Ollama 0.133 is currently optimized for single-machine setups, the future holds exciting prospects for further enhancements. Upcoming versions are expected to push the boundaries of concurrency features and potentially extend support to multi-machine orchestration. Additionally, plans are in motion to refine the setting of environment variables, possibly transitioning towards a streamlined configuration file system, ensuring a more user-friendly and efficient experience.

As Ollama continues to evolve, it sets the stage for a new era of AI modeling and processing software. With each iteration, Ollama aims to redefine industry standards, providing developers and researchers with the tools they need to unleash the full potential of artificial intelligence. Download the latest Ollama 0.133 release now and unlock unparalleled efficiency, performance, and innovation as you embark on your AI journey with this groundbreaking update.

Video Credit: Source



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals