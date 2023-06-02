MSI MEG 342C QD OLED gaming monitor launches €1,499

MSI has this week announced the launch of its new MSI MEG 342C QD OLED gaming monitor throughout Europe. Those of you that are thinking of upgrading might be interested to know that from now until September 30th, 2023 (23:59 local time), customers who purchase the MEG 342C QD-OLED and leave a comment on selected etailer pages within the specified period will receive a complimentary $100 Steam code or The Last of Us game code. If you would like to know more about the differences between OLED and QLED check out our guide.

“The MEG 342C QD-OLED is MSI first OLED gaming monitor boasting an ultra-thin, 34-inch form factor. This monitor combines OLED panel technology with Quantum Dot Technology, promising brilliant brightness and vibrant colors. It also packed full of premium gaming features including an ultra-fast 0.1 ms response time and an impressive 175 Hz refresh rate.”

” In order to encourage customers to share their thoughts about MSI first QD-OLED monitor, customers who purchase a MEG 342C QD-OLED during the promotional period and leave a comment on eligible etailer will get a chance to win a $100 Steam Code or The Last of Us Part I PC Game Code. Furthermore, customers can earn five times the rewards for their purchase during the whole early bird program period during the Early Bird program.”

Source : MSI



